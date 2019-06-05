HILL, Robin Bernard: MBE
Service Number: K13418, Warrant Officer Rtd, RNZN – Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 1 June 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Eunice; father of Bruce and Murray; stepfather of Donald and Nicholas; grandfather of Robert, Dana and Bree; brother of Ngaire. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Fallen Hero's Trust (PO Box 9129, Christchurch) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Riverleigh and Ropata Lodge for their loving care. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday, 7 June 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Hill Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019