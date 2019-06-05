Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin HILL. View Sign Death Notice



Service Number: K13418, Warrant Officer Rtd, RNZN – Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 1 June 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Eunice; father of Bruce and Murray; stepfather of Donald and Nicholas; grandfather of Robert, Dana and Bree; brother of Ngaire. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Fallen Hero's Trust (PO Box 9129, Christchurch) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Riverleigh and Ropata Lodge for their loving care. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday, 7 June 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Hill Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







HILL, Robin Bernard: MBEService Number: K13418, Warrant Officer Rtd, RNZN – Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 1 June 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Eunice; father of Bruce and Murray; stepfather of Donald and Nicholas; grandfather of Robert, Dana and Bree; brother of Ngaire. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Fallen Hero's Trust (PO Box 9129, Christchurch) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Riverleigh and Ropata Lodge for their loving care. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday, 7 June 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Hill Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers