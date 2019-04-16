Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Of Titahi Bay. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 13 April 2019, aged 74 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anita and Damon, Gavin and Ella. Special grandad to Breanna, and Lukas. Long time friend of Cathy. A much loved brother and friend to many. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Mary Potter Hospice for their loving care of Robin. Friends are welcome to visit Robin on Wednesday, 17 April, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday, 18 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am.







BYFORD, Robin George:Of Titahi Bay. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 13 April 2019, aged 74 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anita and Damon, Gavin and Ella. Special grandad to Breanna, and Lukas. Long time friend of Cathy. A much loved brother and friend to many. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Mary Potter Hospice for their loving care of Robin. Friends are welcome to visit Robin on Wednesday, 17 April, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday, 18 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019

