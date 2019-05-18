SPRAY,
Robert Edward (Bob):
Passed away peacefully, with family present, on May 14, 2019, aged 90 years. Loved husband of Dawn (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Lynn & Ron, Dyanne, Elaine & Mike, Kevin & Sonya. Loved Pop of Kellie, Robyn and Adam, Kevin and Warren, Philip (dec), Jimmy and David, Rory, Stacey, Shana, Boston, Mason and Bryn, and G/pop of 12, and loved uncle. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All messages may be posted to "Spray family", PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2019