SPAREY,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert SPAREY.
Robert James (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at Ropata Lodge, Lower Hutt, on Friday 12th April 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Much loved father of Bryan & Sue; Linda & Jimmy; Craig (dec) and Donna & Ian. Loving Grandad and great-Granddad of all his grandchildren. Special thanks to Angela and her staff at Ropata Lodge, for their wonderful care of Bob. All communications to the Sparey Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. In accordance with Bob's wishes a private family service has taken place followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019