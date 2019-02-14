ROSEMERGY,
Robert (Bob):
On February 12, 2019 peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his family; aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Margaret and father and father-in-law of Ian & Mette, Hugh & Kate and Jon & Meegan. Much loved Farfar of Emily, Mia; Harriet, George and William and brother of Bruce. Special thanks to the staff in the Haematology Dept at Wellington Hospital for their superb care of Bob. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Bob will be held in the Wesley Church, 75 Taranaki Street, Wellington on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1.00pm; followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Rosemergy family" c/o 306 Willis Street, Wellington or via Bob's page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385-0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 14, 2019