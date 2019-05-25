PRATT,
Robert James (Bob):
Passed away peacefully, with his much loved wife Judy, by his side; on Wednesday 22 May 2019, in Hamilton. Aged 77 years. Much loved Dad of Sheryl and Angela. Loved Grandad of Stuart & Nikki, Samantha, Jesse, Tayla and Cameron. "GG" Grandad to Stevie & Layla. Special "Dad" to Darien. Loved brother of Marie, John and Julianne. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Avantidrome, 15 Hanlin Road, Cambridge, on Tuesday 28th May at 11.30am. Communications for the Pratt family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019