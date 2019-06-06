MULHOLLAND,

Robert Archibald (Bob):

Passed away peacefully at the Enliven Home, Lower Hutt, on Friday 31st May 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted husband to Isobel Mary (Hair) deceased. Treasured and much-loved dad and best friend to Elaine, Diane and father-in-law to Brendan. Grandad to Nicola & Clint Ruddle; Alyshia Beattie; and great-grandad to Evelyn Ruddle. Much loved by his many nieces and nephews.

A true and loyal friend to those that knew him, a hard case, and in general a good bloke to have at your side.

Many thanks to his extended family at Enliven, too many to mention by name, but he loved and appreciated every one of you. All communications to the family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 31-121, Lower Hutt. In accordance with Dad's wishes, no service will be held.





