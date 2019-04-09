McGILL,
Robert Morton (Bob):
On Sunday 7th April 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Verla. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ross, Craig, Diana and Adam, Karen and John. Special friend of Pat. Loved Grandad Bob of Damian and Taine; Georgia, Alex and Harry.
"Will be sadly missed".
Messages to the McGill family, PO Box 41, Palmerston North 4440. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 12th April 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019