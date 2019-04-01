LOGAN,
Robert Francis (Bob):
C Coy, 25th Batt, 3rd Ech. Aged 100 years. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Hiraani. Much loved father of Marie-Louise and the late Robert. Loved and respected grandfather and great-grandfather. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob's life in the St Andrew's Anglican Church,110 Charles Street, Westshore, Napier, on Tuesday, April 2, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Logan Family, c/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2019