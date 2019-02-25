Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) LAMB. View Sign

LAMB, Robert Colin (Bob):

Peacefully at home with family at his side on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his 89 year. The "Golden Thread" in Jan's life for 65 years. Loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Wendy and Jim, Geoffrey and Liz, Beth and Graham, and Sandy and Paul. Much loved grandpa of all his grandchildren. Loved brother of Fay, and Ken and Cheryl. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Whanganui, and the Whanganui Hospital for the care they provided for our Dad. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by a private cremation.

