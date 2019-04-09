Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert KEALL. View Sign

KEALL,

Robert Dudley (Bob):

Passed away suddenly and peacefully on 5 April 2019, at home in Waikanae, in his 91st year. Loved husband of the late Nan Keall (Buckrell). Father of Richard and Ashni, Hilary and Mike, and Grandad to Libby and Alex. Eldest son of the late Dudley and Neta Keall, brother to Barrie (dec) & Phyllis, and Marion (Keall-Hunt) & Robert Hunt. Cherished Uncle Bob to the wider family of Kealls and Buckrells.

A life lived full of optimism and vigour, you will be much missed by us all.

Thanks to the staff at Charles Fleming, Waikanae, and the paramedic team in attendance. A memorial service to honour his life will be held on Wednesday 17 April 2019, at 2.00pm, in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9 - 11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu. Correspondence for "The Keall Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



