HUMPHREY, Robert (Bob):

Of Napier, formerly of Pahiatua, died after a short illness on Wednesday 17th April 2019, aged 93 years. Loved husband of Joan (née Skilton), treasured Dad of Marie and Grant Kitto, Craig and Tanya, Bronwyn and Geoffrey McMillan, and Fiona and Eric Kennedy. Adored Poppy of his grandchildren Dynelle, Amanda-Jane, and Renee; Paul, Kelsi, and Collette; Jacqui, and Mitchell; and Shelly, and Rodney (both deceased), and great-grandchildren Jye and Ethan; Keely, Lachlan, Genevieve, and Ava; and Charlie. Brother of Daphne, Pearl (deceased), and the late Laurie (Snow). Brother-in-law to Keith (dec), and Gordon. A special uncle and mate to many. Messages and condolences to Mrs J. Humphrey, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, TODAY Saturday 20th April 2019 at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.



Monarch Funeral Home

Pahiatua (06) 3766662