HUMPHREY, Robert (Bob):
Of Napier, formerly of Pahiatua, �died after a short illness on Wednesday 17th April 2019, �aged 93 years. Loved husband �of Joan (née� Skilton), treasured �Dad of Marie and Grant Kitto, Craig and Tanya, Bronwyn and Geoffrey McMillan, and �Fiona and Eric Kennedy. Adored �Poppy of his grandchildren Dynelle, Amanda-Jane, and Renee; Paul, Kelsi, and Collette; Jacqui, and �Mitchell; and Shelly, and Rodney �(both deceased), and great-grandchildren Jye and Ethan; Keely, Lachlan, Genevieve, and Ava; and Charlie. Brother of Daphne, Pearl (deceased), and the late Laurie (Snow). Brother-in-law to Keith (dec), and Gordon. A special uncle and mate to many. Messages and condolences to Mrs J. Humphrey, c/- PO Box 23, �Pahiatua. A service to celebrate �Bob's life will be held at the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, TODAY Saturday 20th April 2019 at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in The Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2019