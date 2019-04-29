HENDERSON,
Robert Andrew:
Passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Friday 26th April 2019 in his 57th year. Beloved son of Frank & Mary Kathleen Henderson loved brother of Michael (deceased) Frances, Christine, Stephen, David, Katy and Mary. In lieu of flowers donations to theHeart Foundation would be gratefully received. A private service for Robert was held on Saturday 27th April in Palmerston North. Messages to David Henderson. 10 Elbourne Street, Taradale Napier 4211. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care provided by all the staff in the Coronary Care Unit.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2019