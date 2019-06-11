GREEN, Robert John:
Passed peacefully on Sunday, 9th June 2019, in Lower Hutt Hospital, aged 58. Beloved husband of Mattie; beloved Poppy of Henry Jnr, Kare, Mahinarangi, Zack, Charlotte and Michael, Jimmy (dec) & Pippa; loved son of Helen (dec) & Jack; loved son-in-law of the late Paul & Nora; beloved brother of Karen, Lynne, Russell, Scott and Rodney; beloved brother-in-law of Paaka (dec), Lettie (dec), Sally, Eddie, Trevor, Henry, Hayden and Jayden; and much loved by all his nieces and nephews. A service for Robert will be held in the Stokes Valley RSA,
21 Hawthorn Cres, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 12th June 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Green family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 or placed on Robert's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 11, 2019