Robert Darrell Tudor (Bob):
The mighty winger from Northland, the chief organiser from Wellington and the truly kind, gentle gentleman, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Wednesday. Loved partner of Noi, wonderful father to Bridgette and Craig, big brother to Lyn, father in law to Mark and Claire, bonus granddad to Ben, Sam, Jesse, Gabby and Ben, and a great friend to many.
Fly with the angels.
We love you.
A service for Bob will be held at Mantell's on Tamaki, 19 Tamaki Drive, Okahu Bay, Auckland, at 2.00pm on Monday March 25th. All welcome.
