Of Upper Hutt. On 18 June 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved witty, fun-loving generous and courageous father of Jim and Viv, Chris and Darryl, Barbara (dec), Sharon, Clark and Colleen, and Scott. Dad, you will be in our hearts always. Also loved grandfather to Martin, Samantha, Robert, Andrew, Aimee, Charlotte, Chris, Zara, Joshua, Quinn and Addison, and loved great-grandfather of Maia, Matai, Ada, Ryan and Kane. Also dearly loved brother of James (dec), Betty (dec), Janet (dec), Kay (dec) and Murray & Kay. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Bupa Fergusson, Upper Hutt. Their empathy and kindness were such a comfort to Bruce and our family. A service for Bruce will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Saturday 22 June 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.







