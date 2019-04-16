EWING, Robert Welch:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on
14 April 2019 at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, aged 78 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Elsie (née Smith), much loved father and father-in-law of Sheryl & Dave Baxter, Robert Ewing, Kirsty & Greg Walker. Proud grandfather of Ruby & Lucy, Jacob & Aimee. Eldest son of Robert (dec) & Nora (dec) Ewing. Son-in-law of Ernie (dec) & Ruby (dec) Smith. Brother and brother-in-law of Denise (dec) & Len Jarvie, Campbell & Jane Ewing, David (dec) & Jane Ewing. Brother-in-law of Ted & Jocelyn Smith. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, at 2.00pm on Thursday, 18 April 2019, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Bob to support youth charity may be left at the service or sent to Waikanae Lions, PO Box 42, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019