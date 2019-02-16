CANNELL,
Robert Walter Kneale:
Died peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital on the 9th of February, aged 84 years. Loved by wife Muriel, sons Gary and Neil, daughters-in-law Jan and Heidi, grandchildren Freya and Grady, sister-in-law Maureen, brother Jack and all his extended family in the Isle of Man, UK and Canada. Messages to the Cannell family may be left in Walter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019