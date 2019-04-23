HEALEY, Ripeka Darlene
(nee Te Waari) (nee Talivai):
19.7.1936 - 20.4.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau on Saturday 20th April 2019, at Titahi Bay, Porirua. Much loved mother of 10 children, 35 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Ripeka will lay at Te Tatau o Te Po Marae in Lower Hutt. Her service will be held on Wenesday 24th April. Venue and time to be confirmed.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington 0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019