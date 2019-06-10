WATSON, Richard John:
Of Levin, formerly of Wellington. Suddenly on 7 June 2019 at Wellington Hospital, aged 66 years, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Yolanda (Yo). Loving father and friend of Karl and Jasinda, Casey and Paula, and Briar. Proud Pops of Locklyn, Bella, and Mackenzie. Many thanks to all the staff of St John Ambulance, Levin, and Palmerston North and Wellington Hosptial ICU teams for their care of Richard. A farewell service to celebrate the life of Richard will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin on Thursday 13 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Levin would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019