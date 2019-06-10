Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard WATSON. View Sign Death Notice



Of Levin, formerly of Wellington. Suddenly on 7 June 2019 at Wellington Hospital, aged 66 years, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Yolanda (Yo). Loving father and friend of Karl and Jasinda, Casey and Paula, and Briar. Proud Pops of Locklyn, Bella, and Mackenzie. Many thanks to all the staff of St John Ambulance, Levin, and Palmerston North and Wellington Hosptial ICU teams for their care of Richard. A farewell service to celebrate the life of Richard will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin on Thursday 13 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Levin would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.







WATSON, Richard John:Of Levin, formerly of Wellington. Suddenly on 7 June 2019 at Wellington Hospital, aged 66 years, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Yolanda (Yo). Loving father and friend of Karl and Jasinda, Casey and Paula, and Briar. Proud Pops of Locklyn, Bella, and Mackenzie. Many thanks to all the staff of St John Ambulance, Levin, and Palmerston North and Wellington Hosptial ICU teams for their care of Richard. A farewell service to celebrate the life of Richard will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin on Thursday 13 June at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Levin would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers