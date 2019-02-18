ROBINSON, Richard John:
On February 14, 2019, at home. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of Joy and John Robinson. Brother and brother-in-law of Michael & Jass. Special thanks to friends and the Eastbourne Lions Club for their kindness. A service for Richard will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt. On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Robinson family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019