Richard ROBINSON

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard ROBINSON.

ROBINSON, Richard John:

On February 14, 2019, at home. Aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of Joy and John Robinson. Brother and brother-in-law of Michael & Jass. Special thanks to friends and the Eastbourne Lions Club for their kindness. A service for Richard will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt. On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Robinson family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.