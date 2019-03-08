MANSOR, Richard Michael:
Peacefully at Vincentian Home, Berhampore, on Monday, 4 March 2019, aged 97 years. Loved husband of Irena (deceased). Cherished father of Brian and Charmaine. Adored granddad and great-granddad. Special thanks to the staff of Vincentian Home for their care and support of Richard and his family. Management and staff of Brentwood Hotel are warmly invited to attend Richard's service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Mansor family may be left in Richard's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Family have requested that formal attire to be worn. Richard's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Te Aro, on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 at 1.15pm, thereafter private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in church on Monday evening at 6.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 8, 2019