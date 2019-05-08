HIGDON, Richard Ensor:
On Monday, April 29, 2019, at Millvale House, Waikanae. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved father of Kirsty and Rachel. Beloved Higgie of granddaughters India and Madi. Loved brother of Sheila Jonquil Urquhart (Sydney, Australia). Loved brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Ian Young (New Plymouth). Loved uncle of Fiona and Tim, and great-uncle of Brayden, Ellie and Rachel. Sincere thanks to Millvale House staff, past and present, in caring for Richard so lovingly. A private service has been held.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019