HARDY, Richard (Jock):
On February 11, 2019, at Elderslea, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Loving father of Alan, Joanne, and Kay. Father-in-law of Jason. Grandad to Sarah & Jeremy, and Ben & Mel. Great-grandad Jock to Louis Jock and Lily June. Thanks to Elderslea for their care. A private family service has been held, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019