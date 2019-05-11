HANDFORD,
Richard Michael:
Of Paekakariki. Peacefully at Sevenoaks on Thursday 9 May 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Phil & Maxine, Sarah, and Pete & Bridget. Adored Grandpa of Matthew, Sophie and Arlo. A loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Sincere thanks to the staff of Sevenoaks for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity. A service to celebrate Rick's life will be held at St Peter's Village Hall, Paekakariki, on Tuesday 14 May 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019