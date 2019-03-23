FELLOWS, Richard:
On 19 March 2019 at Manor Park Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved Dad of Trevor & Maureen, Bob & Rae (Qld), and Ken & Debbie. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved partner of Brenda and loved brother of Brian & Shirley and the late Jack. A service for Richard will be held in Kingswood, cnr of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Monday, 25 March 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019