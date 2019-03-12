BARNARD,
|
Richard Anthony (Ricky):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 March 2019 after a short illness, aged 64 years. Much loved Dad of Leeann, Glen, Scott, and Terry. Dearly loved brother of Lance, Cushla Wolland, Josephine Hewett, Paul, Maria Brocklebank, and their families. Loved Grandad to his 12 grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts
and never forgotten.
Rest in peace."
Messages to the Barnard family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Ricky's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2019