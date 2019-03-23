ARTHUR, Richard Thomas:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard ARTHUR.
On March 13, 2019 unexpectedly at home in Stokes Valley, aged 68 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Melanie & Matt, and Katie & Jonathon. Adored Grandad to his six grandchildren. Loved brother of Jean, Margaret and Murray (dec). A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the family can be posted to 'The Arthur family', c/- Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019