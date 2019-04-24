WORTHINGTON,
Rex Preston:
5 April 1947 - 21 April 2019
Loved son of Harry, grandson of Sam and great-grandson of Samuel Worthington of Ingelton, North Yorkshire. Adored husband of Merrilyn for 48 years, extraordinary father to Cal, Brad and Garad. Treasured father-in-law of Nicola, Kim and Anna. Cherished worthy to Tara, Morgan, Will and Luc. A loyal and trusted friend, respected colleague and mate to so many. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach, Auckland, on Monday 29th April, at 2.00pm. Thanks to the loving care of the team at North Shore Hospice, and Belmont Pharmacy.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019