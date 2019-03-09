WEAVER, Rex Alan:
Died unexpectedly on March 6th 2019, aged 74 years young. Son of the late Harold and Beryl. Dear cousin, great friend and accountant to many. Father of Alan, Beryl, Lia, Jamie, Neralee, Charlene and Jasmine. A special grandfather and awesome father-in-law.
No longer in our lives to share, but in ours hearts
he's always there.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 11th of March at Grange Manor, Davis funerals 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019