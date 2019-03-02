FROST, Rex Owen (Frosty):
15.4.1940 - 26.2.2019
Passed away at home after a short illness. Loved Dad of Angela and Steve, Shane (dec), Jamie and Eva. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad to Cory, Nicole, Kyran and Evie; Brock, Olivia, Aria and Hunter; Evan and Wils; Glyn and Bjorn. Thank you to Waikanae Health, District Nurses and Mary Potter for their help and care over recent months. A family Service and Burial took place on Friday 1st March 2019.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019