EASTHAM, Rex:
84, died 14th March 2019. Checked out after finishing all his chores for Marg, his wife of 6 decades. Wonderful Dad and DIY advisor to Bruce, Robyn, Lynne, Scott and partners. Loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother to Brian, Chloe & family.
Rex, always active, always busy and a perfectionist through and through.
A tribute for Rex can be left on his page at www.tributes.co.nz A Service will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019