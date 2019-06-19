DAVIES, Rex Herbert:
Of Levin. Peacefully at Te Whanau Hospital, Levin, on Monday 17 June 2019. Beloved husband of Denise, and loved father of Charlotte and Aaron. Cherished grandfather of Lorenzo. Loved brother of Colleen Winiata and Noel Davies and their families. A formal memorial service for Rex will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, McKenzie Street, Levin, on Friday 21st June at 1.00pm, followed by an informal gathering at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, at 2.00pm. Messages please to Davies Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019