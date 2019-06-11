BENSON, Rex Graham:
Died at home surrounded by family after a long illness, on Friday 7th June 2019, aged 75 years. Loved; husband of Judith, father of Nicholas, brother of Keith and Murray, stepfather of Tom, Hune and Steve, uncle of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. The funeral service will be held at The Pines, Houghton Bay, at 11.00am, on Thursday 13th June. Followed by a private burial at Makara.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from June 11 to June 12, 2019