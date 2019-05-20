Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee RIDDELL-GARNER. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home 375 Adelaide Rd Wellington , Wellington 043896069 Death Notice



Renée Kate Emere:

Commemorating and mourning the unexpected and earth shattering passing of the most amazing and extraordinary Renée Kate Emere Riddell-Garner, born Dunedin, 11.3.74, died Wellington 18.5.19. Educated at Logan Park, Queen's and Otago University. A life member and ex-President of OUSA. Barrister specialising in public law. Fiercely loyal mother and wife, big sister, daughter, and friend, mentor, community leader, artist, animal lover, leader among mortals. Beloved, gorgeous bride of Brooke, mother and best friend to Isabella and Sofia, awesome daughter and sister to Kieran, Ian, Hamin, Samuel and Joshua Garner and families. Best aunty ever to Ben, William, Shin and Sana. Much loved niece and cousin. No flowers please, but donations in lieu to either The Women's Refuge or Starship Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. If you would like to celebrate with us the awesome force that was Renée, please join us at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown, Wellington on Tuesday 21st May 2019 at 2pm.







