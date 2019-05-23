SAFEY, Raymond Thomas:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on the 21st May 2019 of Raymond Thomas Safey, aged 88 years. Passed peacefully at Wellington Hospital after a short illness. Much loved husband of Vanda (nee Cloughly), father and father-in-law of Jeff and Sandra, Jonathan and Wendy, and Clare and Mathew. Much loved Grandfather to Genevieve, Nicholas, Jeremy, Joanna, Laura, Cameron, Hudson, and Bryn. Brother to the late Patricia and the late Thomas. Ray was a long time member and supporter of the Marist and then Marist St Pats Rugby Club. In accordance with Ray's wishes a private service has been held, with a family gathering to send Ray to the wind. Every time we return to Wellington we will see him from afar.



