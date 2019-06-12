LAMB,

Raymond John (Jack):



Died peacefully at Taupo Hospital on 11 June 2019, in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Vera; father and father-in-law of Raewyn and Craig Jenkins, Lexie and Paul Loof and Kitrina Trott. Adored Poppa of Jessica, Rebecca and Elliott Jenkins; Jordan and Mackenzie Loof; Joshua, Logan and Adam Trott. A service to celebrate and remember Jack's life will be held at Taup Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taup, on Friday 14 June at 2pm. Our family would like to thank the staff at Taup Hospital for their compassionate care of Jack. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 28 Paora Hapi Street, Taup. Correspondence with Jack's family c/- PO Box 940, Taup.



