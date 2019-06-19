JOINES, Raymond George:
Passed away on the 17th June surrounded by his loving family. Treasured husband of Bernadette (deceased). Cherished father of Anthony, Michael, Sarah and Karl. Proud grandfather of David & Chloe, Kale, Alex, Alisha, Samuel, Patrick, Catherine, Emily-Therese, Anna, Bruno and Marcus. Great-grandfather of Evie and her baby brother arriving soon. Favourite father-in law of Guy, Pascale, Angie, Peggie and Rachel. Special friend of Annie.
"We love because he
first loved us."
In lieu of flowers donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 2627, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Waikanae, 11.00am, Friday 21st June.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from June 19 to June 21, 2019