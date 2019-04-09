BROWN, Raymond:
Peacefully at home on 7 April 2019, in his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret; loved father of Phillip and Joanne; father-in-law of Stacey; gramps of Jazmyn; and dearly loved son of Molly. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (PO Box 601, Thorndon) or Mary Potter Hospice (PO Box 7442, Newtown 6242) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in the Titahi Bay Bowling Club, Tireti Road, Titahi Bay, on Thursday 11 April at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
