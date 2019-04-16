In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ranchodbhai MADHAV. View Sign

In Memory of

MADHAV, Ranchhodbhai:

09.09.1939 - 16.04.2016

Today marks 3 years since Ranchhodbhai passed away. He was a beloved husband to his wife, Tara, and dedicated father to his four children Asha, Jyoti, Dipak and Praful, and a great father-in-law to Kishor, Nalin, Kinnari and Jayshree. He was also a much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. His humour, calm and kind nature, will always be missed by all his family and friends and continues to remain in everyone's hearts.

Even though he is not

here with us today,

We still think of him every

day and his memories will remain with us forever.

We all feel very grateful to have known him and know that he is looking over us as we live our day-to-day lives.

Thank you dad and Bapa

for everything you did for us.

- Jai Jalaram



