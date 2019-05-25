PATEL, Raman Kanji:
Born 9 November 1939. Passed away peacefully at the Te Hopai Rest Home, Wellington, on 23rd May 2019, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Deviben and much loved father of Sanjay, Vijay, the late Lina, and the late Sanjiv. Grandfather of Saashi and Dylan. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Patel Family' may be posted to c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington. Funeral to be held at the Bharat Bhavan Hall, 48 Kemp street, Kilbirnie, on Monday 27th May 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019