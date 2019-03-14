DAHYA,
Rahul-Nathu (Rahul):
With deep sadness we regret to announce that Rahul passed away unexpectedly last week. He was a valued friend to many and will be always remembered. Messages in memory of Rahul may be left on his tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. A funeral service to farewell Rahul will be held at the Newlands Community Centre, 9 Batchelor St, Newlands, on Tuesday 19 March 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2019