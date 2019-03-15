ANDREWS, Rae:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rae ANDREWS.
On 9 March 2019, at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori, Wellington, aged 97 years. Deeply loved wife of the late Ian Gilmer Andrews, and special mother of Louise, Geoff, John, and mother-in-law of their spouses, Dave, Denise and Sue. Loved too by her grandchildren and their spouses; Shannon (Elizabeth), Tiffany (Michaul), Daniel (Laureen), Anna (Sam), Benjamin, Lauren and Hannah. Great-grandmother to Ella, Jordan, Tylah, Joelle, Aliyah, Seth, Hamiora, Tristan and Ari. We acknowledge Rae's abiding love for her dear sister, Cecile Stotesbury, who lives in Washington DC. A private family cremation has been held. Messages: Andrews family, 174A Wilton Rd, Wilton, Wellington 6012 or E: [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 15, 2019