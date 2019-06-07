LILBURN, Rachel:
On 27 May 2019, at home, aged 57 years. Much loved daughter of the late Jeanette Lilburn and beloved sister of Cindy Lilburn (Palmerston North) and Yvette Prideaux (New Plymouth). Daughter of the late Alan Lilburn and half sister to Lindsay and Ewen. Fond partner of Mark Roylands (Ohariu Valley). Taken too soon. Messages to the Lilburn family may be left in Rachel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown, Wellington 6242. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Rachel will be held in mid July, details to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on June 7, 2019