Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully in his hometown of Greymouth, with loving family and friends by his side, on May 18, 2019; aged 48. Dearly loved husband of Sue, precious daddy of Maia, loved brother & brother-in-law of Brendon & Michelle, Megan & Jono, and Erin & Val, a loved brother-in-law of Paul & Yvonne Scott, and Gill & Phil Canavan, very much loved son of Judy & Brownie Tahapeehi, and the late Geneva Pongia, a loved son-in-law of Sheila & the late Alex Scott, a loved grandson of the late 'Great Jim' & Rose Calder, loved uncle of Holly, Libby, Manu, Taine, and Armani, a cherished nephew, cousin and friend of many. Donations to the West Coast Rugby League Association to support the stars of the future would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 198, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 25 Marsden Road, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Q's life will be held in the Coxon Hall Greymouth High School, High Street, Greymouth on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







PONGIA, Quentin Lee 'Q':Passed away peacefully in his hometown of Greymouth, with loving family and friends by his side, on May 18, 2019; aged 48. Dearly loved husband of Sue, precious daddy of Maia, loved brother & brother-in-law of Brendon & Michelle, Megan & Jono, and Erin & Val, a loved brother-in-law of Paul & Yvonne Scott, and Gill & Phil Canavan, very much loved son of Judy & Brownie Tahapeehi, and the late Geneva Pongia, a loved son-in-law of Sheila & the late Alex Scott, a loved grandson of the late 'Great Jim' & Rose Calder, loved uncle of Holly, Libby, Manu, Taine, and Armani, a cherished nephew, cousin and friend of many. Donations to the West Coast Rugby League Association to support the stars of the future would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 198, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 25 Marsden Road, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Q's life will be held in the Coxon Hall Greymouth High School, High Street, Greymouth on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers