Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, on Friday, 22 February 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved father, Pop-Pops, brother, uncle and friend. Messages to 7 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa 5028. The Service for Peter will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Porirua, on Monday, 25 February 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019
