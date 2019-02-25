SIO, Puefu (Peter):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Puefu SIO.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, on Friday, 22 February 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved father, Pop-Pops, brother, uncle and friend. Messages to 7 Sunrise Boulevard, Tawa 5028. The Service for Peter will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Porirua, on Monday, 25 February 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019