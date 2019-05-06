GIBBS, Prudence Irene
(Prue) (nee McGowan):
Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a short illness, on May 3rd, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Jennifer, Tim and Kate, Hamish and Andrea. Loved sister of Jillian and Waveney. Special Prudie to Sam, Matt, Sophie, Rosie, Polly, Harry, Jack, Ginny and Ben. A service to celebrate the life of Prue will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, Wednesday, May 8th, at 11.30am. Messages to the Gibbs family C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North or can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019