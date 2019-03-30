Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Poko TONGIA. View Sign



Poko Makuru (nee Maeva):

"She is more precious than rubies; and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her" - Proverbs 3:15.

Kia orana tatou katoatoa

i te aroa maata o te atua.

Sunrise 25 April 1943 -

Sunset 27 March 2019

With heavy hearts, we, her family, announce the passing of our Matriarch & Queen. Born in Mauke, Cook Islands, the eldest & last surviving child to the late Bill Tu Maeva & the late Vaine Mau I Te Ao Kaokao. Raised lovingly by her Maternal Grandmother Pare Tuna in Muri, Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Devoted wife of the late Iobu Tongia Unuia. Loving mother of 5 children & one angel. Grandmother of 17 & Great-Grandmother of 33. Please join us as we celebrate Mum's llife with a family service at the PIPC Church, Cnr Constable & Daniell Streets, Newtown, at 6.00pm on Tuesday 2 April 2019 & the following morning at 10.00am for the Funeral Service at the same place above on Wednesday 3 April 2019.

"Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised"

Proverbs 31:30.







Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019

