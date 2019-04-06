WARD,
Pirihira Cecilia (Henare):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 3rd April 2019. Dearest loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunty, niece and cousin will be cherished dearly by her sons Caleb Ward and Naaman Ward, and family and friends. Funeral information to follow on Monday, as family await Pirihira's journey home from Australia.
Moe mai ra GG.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019