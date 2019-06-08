DOKTER,
Pier Sybren (Siep):
Born in Alkmaar, The Netherlands and passed away peacefully on 4 June 2019 at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison and partner of Maureen. Loved father of Martin, Anna, and Lesley & Peter. Loved Grandad of Henry & Cheyenne. Loved brother of Heert & the late Els and uncle of Heert-Jan, Lili, Carolien and Gerben. Thanks to Ropata Lodge and Te Hopai staff for their loving care of Dad. A service to celebrate Siep's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019